Delhi adds transgender people and families to Ayushman Bharat
Delhi just made a big move for inclusivity: eligible members of the transgender community and their families are now covered under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme.
This means they can get up to ₹10 lakh a year for cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals across the country under 1,961 treatment packages covering 27 medical specialities, after a decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Centre and Delhi split costs evenly
The coverage is split evenly between the central and Delhi governments, aiming to help about 5,656 transgender individuals identified by the Revenue Department.
To qualify, you'll need a transgender ID certificate from the district magistrate.
Chief Minister Gupta said this step is all about making healthcare more affordable and accessible for the transgender community, so medical costs don't hold anyone back from getting care.