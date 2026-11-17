Delhi just made a big move for inclusivity: eligible members of the transgender community and their families are now covered under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

This means they can get up to ₹10 lakh a year for cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals across the country under 1,961 treatment packages covering 27 medical specialities, after a decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.