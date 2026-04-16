Delhi air hits 'poor' AQI 226, Stage I GRAP activated India Apr 16, 2026

Delhi's air just slipped into the "poor" zone, with an air quality index (AQI) of 226.

In response, authorities have rolled out Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) starting Thursday.

Weather experts say the bad air could stick around for a couple more days, so quick action is needed.