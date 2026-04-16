Delhi air hits 'poor' AQI 226, Stage I GRAP activated
India
Delhi's air just slipped into the "poor" zone, with an air quality index (AQI) of 226.
In response, authorities have rolled out Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) starting Thursday.
Weather experts say the bad air could stick around for a couple more days, so quick action is needed.
CAQM to monitor Stage I measures
Stage I GRAP brings in steps like limiting industrial emissions and keeping a closer eye on traffic to cut down pollution quickly.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) will keep monitoring things and might add more measures if needed, hoping to help Delhi-NCR breathe a bit easier soon.