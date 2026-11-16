Delhi's air is about to get worse, with the Air Quality Index expected to drop into the "Very Poor" range on Tuesday.

Right now, the city's AQI sits at 275, but still not great.

Some spots like Siri Fort are having a really tough time, with AQI levels soaring as high as 424.

Areas like Punjabi Bagh and Pusa aren't far behind, both stuck in the "Very Poor" zone.