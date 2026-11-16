Delhi air quality forecast to hit very poor on Tuesday
Delhi's air is about to get worse, with the Air Quality Index expected to drop into the "Very Poor" range on Tuesday.
Right now, the city's AQI sits at 275, but still not great.
Some spots like Siri Fort are having a really tough time, with AQI levels soaring as high as 424.
Areas like Punjabi Bagh and Pusa aren't far behind, both stuck in the "Very Poor" zone.
PM2.5 dominant, Gurugram Noida AQI poor
The main culprit? PM2.5 was the top pollutant at most monitoring stations across Delhi.
Even nearby cities like Gurugram and Noida are struggling, with their AQIs also in the "poor" category.
So despite small improvements here and there, clean air is still hard to come by around Delhi right now.