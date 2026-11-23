Delhi air quality reaches AQI 456, WHO safe levels exceeded
Delhi woke up to seriously bad air, with the AQI reaching a worrying 456, far above what's considered safe by the World Health Organization.
The city's PM2.5 and PM10 levels are so high that the monitoring platform classified them as unsafe.
AQI.in: Delhi air equals 9.5 cigarettes
Breathing Delhi's air right now is like smoking approximately 9.5 cigarettes a day, according to AQI.in.
AQI.in is urging everyone to stay indoors as much as possible, use air purifiers if you have them, and wear N95 masks outside.
Meanwhile, cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata have much cleaner air today, highlighting just how tough things are in Delhi right now.