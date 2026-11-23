Delhi air quality remains 'poor' as AQI hits 249
Delhi's air quality remains in the 'poor' zone, with an overall AQI of 249 at 8am.
Punjabi Bagh is feeling it the most, hitting an AQI of 282, while spots like Bawana, Chandni Chowk, Rohini, and RK Puram aren't far behind.
It's another reminder that pollution is still a big issue for the city.
Delhi officials urged tighten pollution controls
The weather forecast says clear skies are ahead for Delhi-NCR this week, but expect some misty mornings on November 23 and 24.
Meanwhile, officials are being pushed to tighten up pollution control, especially around industrial checks and waste management, since current efforts just aren't cutting it.