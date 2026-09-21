Delhi air quality slips back to moderate with AQI 165

Six out of 45 monitoring stations, like IGI Airport (AQI 264) and IIT Delhi (202), showed "poor" air on Sunday; only Delhi Cantonment stayed "satisfactory."

Earlier this month, rains gave us a breather with cleaner days.

Looking ahead, forecasts say skies will stay clear to partly cloudy with temperatures around 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, but no big weather changes are expected to help clear the air soon.