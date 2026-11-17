Delhi air quality worsens to AQI 255 after brief reprieve
Delhi's air just got worse, with the AQI rising sharply to 255 on Tuesday morning, a big jump from Monday.
After a short break thanks to some rain and wind, pollution is back and making things tough for everyone in the city.
Sirifort and NSUT Jaffarpur AQI 349
Several spots like Sirifort and NSUT Jaffarpur are seeing AQI levels of 349 each, which is deep in the "very poor" range.
PM2.5 particles are the main culprit at almost all monitoring stations, and with weather not helping out, clean air isn't on the horizon just yet.