Delhi air stays 'poor' for 10 days cantonment AQI 346
Delhi's air has been stuck in the "poor" zone for the 10th day in a row, thanks to still winds that aren't clearing out pollution.
The Cantonment area hit an AQI of 346, the highest reading since May 8, leaving many people worried about breathing easy.
Delhi PM2.5 sources and forecast
Most of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution is coming from things like burning waste, vehicle emissions, and even certain chemical reactions in the air.
With temperatures shifting but little wind to help, these pollutants are just hanging around.
The weather department says don't expect much change. Air quality is likely to stay "poor" until at least November 27.