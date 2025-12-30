Next Article
Delhi airport back to normal after heavy fog chaos
India
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is running smoothly again after a rough Monday of thick fog that threw travel plans into chaos.
Flights are back on track, but DIAL recommends checking your flight status before heading out.
Staff at the terminals are ready to help if you need it.
What went down: Cancelations, delays, and lots of waiting
Monday's fog led to 128 flight cancelations, eight diversions, and delays for nearly 470 flights.
Airlines like IndiGo and Air India had warned travelers about possible delays and kept everyone posted on updates.
Even with all the disruptions, the airport team stayed focused on keeping passengers informed and supported throughout.