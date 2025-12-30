Next Article
Mumbai: BEST bus reversing accident leaves 4 dead, several injured
India
A late-night tragedy struck near Bhandup railway station when a BEST bus, while reversing on Station Road, ran over pedestrians in a busy area.
Four people—three women and one man—lost their lives, and nine others were injured as the bus hit multiple bystanders, causing chaos and panic.
Emergency response and investigation underway
Rescue teams from the fire brigade, police, BEST staff, and ambulances rushed to help victims and took the injured to nearby hospitals.
Police have cordoned off the area and started an investigation into what went wrong.
This incident follows another fatal BEST bus crash last year in Kurla that raised concerns about driver training for electric busses.