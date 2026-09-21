Delhi airport reopens runway 11R/29L after upgrade led by DIAL
Delhi Airport just reopened its third runway (11R/29L) after a big upgrade that kicked off in February 2026.
The project focused on making flights safer and handling more planes, with DIAL, a joint venture between a GMR group-led consortium and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), leading the charge.
Runway 11R/29L resurfaced, faster taxiway added
The makeover included resurfacing the runway, adding a faster exit taxiway to cut down wait times, better lighting, and stronger pavement for smoother takeoffs and landings.
These changes help Delhi Airport keep up with global standards and growing crowds.
DIAL's CEO, Pradeep Panicker, summed it up: "The recommissioning of Runway 11R/29L marks an important milestone in Delhi Airport's continued journey toward building future-ready aviation infrastructure."