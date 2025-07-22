Delhi airport testing full-body scanners for passengers: Details here India Jul 22, 2025

Delhi's IGI Airport is now testing full-body scanners on actual passengers—not just staff—to boost security and speed up lines.

The trial started June 16 and will run for a few more months, after which officials will decide if these scanners become the new normal at the airport.

You'll spot them at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, where they're designed to catch both metal and non-metal threats, including explosives.