Delhi airport testing full-body scanners for passengers: Details here
Delhi's IGI Airport is now testing full-body scanners on actual passengers—not just staff—to boost security and speed up lines.
The trial started June 16 and will run for a few more months, after which officials will decide if these scanners become the new normal at the airport.
You'll spot them at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, where they're designed to catch both metal and non-metal threats, including explosives.
Similar tech already used in airports across US, Canada
These scanners use radiation-free millimeter-wave tech (so no health worries), scan you in about three seconds, and can handle up to 1,200 people an hour.
For privacy, they only show a basic avatar image—no personal photos are saved or stored.
Similar tech is already used in airports across the US, Canada, and Australia.