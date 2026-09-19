Delhi airport to reopen 3rd runway after 7-month makeover
India
Delhi Airport's third runway (11R/29L) is reopening on September 20 after a seven-month makeover.
DIAL gave it a major upgrade to handle more flights and keep up with India's booming air travel scene.
Delhi airport targets 125 million passengers
The airport wants to boost its passenger capacity from 106 million to 125 million by 2032.
The revamped runway passed all checks and now features fresh resurfacing, a new rapid exit taxiway, and upgraded lighting, meaning quicker takeoffs and landings, even in bad weather.
With four runways now in action, Delhi Airport stands out as the only one in India ready for future travel demand.