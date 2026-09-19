Delhi airport works with SpiceJet to assist stranded passengers
SpiceJet passengers at Delhi Airport have faced a rough time lately, with multiple flight delays and cancelations due to the airline's operational issues.
To make things easier, airport authorities are now working directly with SpiceJet to support stranded travelers and sort out the mess.
While Delhi Airport expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to flyers, SpiceJet has not released its own statement yet.
SpiceJet seeks ECLGS funding, government supports
To keep things running despite these hiccups, SpiceJet said it was trying to avail funds through the government-backed Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), which helps airlines in tough spots.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that the government is actively supporting SpiceJet as it tries to steady itself, especially with rising fuel costs making things harder for Indian airlines.