Delhi allocates ₹28.8cr for in-situ cleaning of Yamuna drains
India
Delhi just set aside ₹28.8 crore to clean up three big drains (ISBT, Sen Nursing Home, and Jaitpur) that flow into the heavily polluted Yamuna River.
The plan is to use in-situ treatment (basically cleaning the water right in the drains) to cut down pollution, according to officials from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
DJB allocates ₹8.2cr ₹11.23cr ₹9.36cr
Here's how it breaks down: ISBT gets ₹8.2 crore, Sen Nursing Home gets ₹11.23 crore, and Jaitpur gets ₹9.36 crore.
Work starts next month and should wrap up in five months.
While DJB is pushing for better sewage treatment overall, some activists feel these quick fixes aren't enough.