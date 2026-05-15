Delhi allocates ₹28.8cr for in-situ cleaning of Yamuna drains India May 15, 2026

Delhi just set aside ₹28.8 crore to clean up three big drains (ISBT, Sen Nursing Home, and Jaitpur) that flow into the heavily polluted Yamuna River.

The plan is to use in-situ treatment (basically cleaning the water right in the drains) to cut down pollution, according to officials from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).