Delhi allows restaurants to stay open until 4am.
India
Good news for football fans in Delhi: restaurants and cafes can stay open until 4am this weekend so everyone can catch the Argentina vs. Spain World Cup final together.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called it "One night that generations will remember," and gave a special shoutout to Messi as a true football legend.
Extended hours boost Delhi businesses
This move is part of Delhi's push to make the city more business-friendly and lively at night.
The extended hours mean fans have more places to watch the big game, while local businesses get a boost too.
With #FIFAWorldCup2026, Delhi is making sure no one misses out on football's biggest night.