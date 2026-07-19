Delhi and Gurgaon to hit 40 Celsius highs today
India
Delhi and nearby cities are in for a seriously hot Sunday: expect highs of 40 Celsius in Delhi and Gurgaon, and 39 Celsius in Noida and Ghaziabad. Faridabad will be a bit cooler at 32 Celsius.
Minimums range from 29 Celsius to 35 Celsius, so it'll stay warm even after sunset.
Delhi region cools to 32C Saturday
Winds will be light (around four to five kilometers per hour), with the occasional gust.
Sunrise times range from 5:24am to 5:36am while sunsets vary between 6:55pm and 7:19pm across the region.
The good news? This heat won't last: temperatures are set to drop through the week, landing closer to a much more bearable 32 Celsius by next Saturday.