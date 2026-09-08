Delhi and Mumbai raise illegal-construction budgets 72% to ₹34.1cr
India
Delhi and Mumbai are seriously stepping up their game against illegal construction.
Both cities have boosted their demolition and enforcement budgets by 72%, going from ₹19.79 crore in 2024-25 to ₹34.1 crore for 2026-27.
Mumbai's BMC almost doubled its budget, while Delhi's MCD raised its share by over half, showing just how urgent this issue has become.
Satya Niketan collapse kills 7
The push comes after a tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan killed seven people, putting major pressure on city officials to act fast.
Last year alone, Delhi's MCD booked 4,766 unauthorized constructions and issued thousands of demolition orders, clearly the fight against unsafe buildings is getting serious (and expensive).