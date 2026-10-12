Delhi and nearby areas face heaviest October rain since 2022
India
Delhi and nearby areas got hit with the heaviest October rain they've seen since 2022, along with some pretty loud thunderstorms.
The temperature dropped to a cool 18.7 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal for this time of year.
What's surprising is that this downpour happened even after the monsoon season officially ended.
IMD forecasts rain until October 15
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a mix of weather systems, including a trough stretching from Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh, a cyclonic circulation over Pakistan, and a western disturbance over Himachal Pradesh, are behind these showers.
The IMD says we can expect more rain and storms around Delhi till October 15, so it's best to be cautious if you're heading out or making travel plans.