Delhi and nearby states air poor amid half pollution measures

Uttar Pradesh is leading the pack in getting things done, but Rajasthan is lagging behind.

Across the region, big projects like road upgrades are less than halfway finished.

In Delhi itself, none of the 70 new road-sweeping machines are up and running yet, and rules on polluting vehicles haven't kicked in everywhere.

Add stubble burning and colder weather to the mix, and it's no surprise pollution levels are spiking right now.