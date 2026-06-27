Delhi and Uttarakhand on high alert after Khalistani threat emails
India
Delhi and Uttarakhand are on high alert after police got emails warning of possible attacks by Khalistani groups.
The threats mention targets like temples, government offices, politicians, railway stations, and police.
Security has been tightened across both states while agencies investigate and keep watch for any large-scale incidents.
Chamoli clash injures 4, sparks protests
This tense situation follows unrest in Chamoli, Uttarakhand earlier this month.
A clash between local traders and Nihang Sikh pilgrims turned violent, leaving four people injured.
Police arrests led to protests by the Nihangs, but recent mediation efforts have helped calm things down for now, with officials promising a fair look into the incident.