Delhi announces 'Clean Air, Healthy Delhi' 7-year ₹8,300cr plan

World Bank funds 65% Delhi program

The World Bank is covering most of the costs (65%), while Delhi handles the rest.

The program targets major pollution sources: think old vehicles, road dust, construction waste, industries, and even water pollution.

Expect moves like phasing out old cars, promoting EVs, and rolling out advanced air monitoring tech.

Agencies like the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Jal Board will team up to keep things on track, with support from the World Bank and Department of Economic Affairs.