Delhi announces DURGA e-auto scheme for women and transgender communities
Delhi announced the DURGA E-Auto Scheme, offering 1,300 pink electric autos to women and transgender people.
The idea is to boost self-reliance and open up new job opportunities in the city's transport sector.
As Transport Minister Pankaj Singh put it, this move is about making sure these communities are better represented on Delhi's roads.
District quotas, portal, lottery, EV incentives
Each district can get up to 90 e-autos for women and 10 for transgender applicants.
There's a digital portal (thanks to the National Informatics Centre) for a transparent and structured allocation process through a dedicated digital portal developed by the National Informatics Centre, with weekly reviews by district-level committees chaired by respective District Magistrates.
If more people apply than there are autos available, an online lottery will decide who gets one.
Plus, those selected can also snag extra purchase incentives under Delhi's EV Policy 2026, so it's a win for clean mobility too!