Delhi announces massive cash rewards for Olympic, Paralympic medalists
Delhi just raised the bar for its Olympic and Paralympic athletes—gold medalists will now get ₹7 crore, silver medalists ₹5 crore, and bronze medalists ₹3 crore.
This boost, announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's team, is all about celebrating sporting excellence and encouraging young talent.
Government jobs for medal winners
Medal winners won't just take home cash—they'll also be offered government jobs: Group A posts for gold and silver, Group B for bronze.
Plus, in a win for students, 1,200 top-performing Class 10 students from underprivileged backgrounds will receive free i7 laptops to help bridge the digital divide.