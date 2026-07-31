Delhi approves Lakshmi Yojana ₹1,000 restricted CBDC and ₹1,500 RD/FD

Delhi just approved the Lakshmi Yojana, a new scheme giving eligible women ₹2,500 each month, but with a twist.

Under one payment option, ₹1,500 of this goes straight into a recurring deposit or fixed deposit, while the other ₹1,000 lands in a special CBDC wallet.

Here's the catch: that wallet won't let you spend on things like liquor, tobacco, or online gambling, thanks to its built-in negative list.

The idea is to help women use these funds for essentials and savings instead of risky purchases.