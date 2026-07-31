Delhi approves Lakshmi Yojana ₹1,000 restricted CBDC and ₹1,500 RD/FD
Delhi just approved the Lakshmi Yojana, a new scheme giving eligible women ₹2,500 each month, but with a twist.
Under one payment option, ₹1,500 of this goes straight into a recurring deposit or fixed deposit, while the other ₹1,000 lands in a special CBDC wallet.
Here's the catch: that wallet won't let you spend on things like liquor, tobacco, or online gambling, thanks to its built-in negative list.
The idea is to help women use these funds for essentials and savings instead of risky purchases.
Lakshmi Yojana 17L+ Delhi women eligible
The scheme is set to benefit over 17 lakh women in Delhi who are between 21 and 60 years old with family incomes up to ₹2.5 lakh per year (but not if you're a taxpayer, GST filer, from a family where a member is employed by the Centre, state governments, PSUs, or other government organizations, or already getting aid).
Applications open online from August 1, 2026.
If all goes well with approvals by district committees each month, the first payouts should reach accounts by Raksha Bandhan in 2026, giving households an extra boost for welfare and education needs.