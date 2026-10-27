Delhi AQI 166, vehicles contribute almost 1-fourth, CPCB advises

It's getting cooler in the city: lows are around 16 degrees Celsius and highs just under 31 degrees Celsius, so you might feel that autumn vibe.

No rain is expected anytime soon, but the CPCB's air quality forecast suggests that conditions may worsen, with AQI levels potentially reaching poor categories in the next few days because of local emissions and stubble burning nearby.

If you're heading out, keep an eye on AQI updates, consider wearing a mask, and maybe skip outdoor workouts during peak pollution hours.