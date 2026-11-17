Delhi AQI drops to 238 as PM2.5 remains high
Delhi's air quality is a bit better today, AQI dropped to 238, which means we're in the "poor" category.
That said, some spots like Sirifort are still struggling with high pollution levels.
The main culprit? PM2.5 particles, topping the charts at most stations.
Safdarjung records season low 11.6°C
It's not just the air that's changing: Delhi woke up to its coldest morning of the season so far, with temperatures dipping as low as 11.6 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung.
Expect clear skies and misty mornings ahead.
Weather experts say it'll stay chilly for now, but temperatures might rise a bit later this week as wind patterns shift.