Delhi AQI eases to 183 while 16 areas remain poor
India
Delhi's air got a tiny bit better on Monday, with the air quality index, or AQI, dropping to 183 from yesterday's 187.
But it's not all good news: 16 areas are still stuck in the "poor" zone, and Mundka is especially bad at 273.
The main culprit? PM10 particles, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
IMD forecasts mostly clear Delhi skies
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says skies will be mostly clear today with temperatures between 36 Celsius and 24 Celsius.
Keep an eye out for possible thunderstorms on Tuesday and some light rain by Friday.
The rest of the week looks partly cloudy.