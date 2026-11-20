Delhi AQI eases to 270 but air quality remains poor
Delhi's air got a tiny bit better on Friday, with the AQI dropping to 270 from 280.
But that still counts as "poor," thanks mostly to high levels of PM2.5.
Air pollution continues to be a big concern for people living in the city.
Delhi pollution from Punjab Haryana fires
The main culprit is PM2.5, showing up at most monitoring stations across Delhi.
Calm winds and stagnant weather have trapped pollutants close to the ground, making things worse.
Plus, 5,063 farm fires in Punjab and Haryana between October 1 and November 19 have added a lot more smoke to the mix, so even with tiny improvements, clean air is still out of reach for now.