Delhi's air quality is showing signs of improvement for the third day in a row, with the citywide AQI dropping to 238 on Tuesday (down from 275 on Monday).

But not everywhere is breathing easy: places like ITO, Sirifort, and Jaffarpur are still stuck with AQIs over 340. Lodhi Road did a bit better at 192.

Over in the NCR, Gurugram's air was "very poor" at 300, while Faridabad and Greater Noida had it slightly easier.