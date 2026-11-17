Delhi AQI falls to 238 as hotspots still exceed 340
Delhi's air quality is showing signs of improvement for the third day in a row, with the citywide AQI dropping to 238 on Tuesday (down from 275 on Monday).
But not everywhere is breathing easy: places like ITO, Sirifort, and Jaffarpur are still stuck with AQIs over 340. Lodhi Road did a bit better at 192.
Over in the NCR, Gurugram's air was "very poor" at 300, while Faridabad and Greater Noida had it slightly easier.
PM2.5 dominant, decline forecast Nov 17-18
PM2.5 particles are still leading the pollution pack, making up about Delhi's bad air right now. PM2.5 remained the predominant pollutant in Delhi.
Cooler weather could help clean things up further this week.
The forecasting agency has predicted a marginal decline in PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations on November 17 and 18.