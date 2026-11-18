Delhi AQI falls to November low, remains in poor range
Delhi's air is a little less polluted than before. Wednesday's AQI dropped to 214, down from 238 on Tuesday.
The CPCB's 4pm bulletin put the 24-hour average AQI at 204, the Capital's best air quality this November, but it still lands in the "poor" range.
The Central Pollution Control Board says things are improving slowly compared to this week's numbers.
CAQM revokes Stage 3 in Delhi-NCR
Calm winds and a temperature inversion (basically, warm air trapping cooler air below) have made it tough for pollution to clear out. PM2.5 remains the main troublemaker at most monitoring stations.
With some improvement, authorities have lifted Stage three restrictions, and on Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 3 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR.
On Tuesday, Delhi also saw the season's lowest minimum temperature at 11.6 Celsius.