Delhi AQI hits 216 and 240, raising winter pollution concern
India
Delhi's air just got a lot harder to breathe, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) shooting up to 216, landing in the "Unhealthy" zone.
After briefly improving, pollution levels spiked overnight and even touched 240 at one point.
With winter coming, these ups and downs are worrying since colder weather can trap more pollutants around the city.
Delhi: No rain until Oct 23
No rain is expected in Delhi until at least October 23, so there's nothing to wash some pollutants out of the air.
Daytime temperatures will stay warm (31 to 33 degrees Celsius), but experts say things might get worse soon: air quality could dip into the "Poor" category by October 19.
If you're heading out, it might be smart to keep an eye on those AQI updates!