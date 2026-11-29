It's not just Chandni Chowk: JNU and IIT Delhi also saw AQIs more than 350, showing this is a citywide problem.

For context: anything more than 400 is considered "Severe," which means even healthy people can feel the effects, and those with existing respiratory or heart conditions are at real risk.

The CPCB says breathing this air for too long can cause serious health problems, so it's a good idea to limit outdoor activities until things improve.