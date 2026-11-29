Delhi AQI jumps from 252 to 329, Chandni Chowk 428
Delhi woke up to some seriously bad air on Sunday, with the city's AQI jumping from 252 to 329 overnight.
Chandni Chowk was hit hardest, recording a "Severe" AQI of 428 as temperatures dropped to 10 Celsius, making the pollution feel even worse.
JNU IIT Delhi AQIs above 350
It's not just Chandni Chowk: JNU and IIT Delhi also saw AQIs more than 350, showing this is a citywide problem.
For context: anything more than 400 is considered "Severe," which means even healthy people can feel the effects, and those with existing respiratory or heart conditions are at real risk.
The CPCB says breathing this air for too long can cause serious health problems, so it's a good idea to limit outdoor activities until things improve.