Delhi's AQI jumps 67 points to 293, nears 'Very Poor'
What's the story
Delhi's air quality took a turn for the worse on Saturday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 293. The AQI jumped by 67 points from Friday's reading of 226. By late evening, several monitoring stations across the city had already crossed the "Very Poor" threshold of over 300.
Meteorological impact
Major pollutants PM2.5, PM10
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported PM2.5 and PM10 as the major pollutants at all 59 monitoring stations.
The deteriorating air quality was largely attributed to weather conditions such as calm evening winds and low atmospheric dispersion, which kept pollutants close to ground level.
The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's Air Quality Early Warning System predicted further deterioration after 4:00pm due to falling evening temperatures.
Pollution hotspots
'Severe' pollution hotspots
By 9:00pm on Saturday, Delhi's overall AQI had breached the "Very Poor" category at 319.
At Chandni Chowk, the AQI reached the "Severe" category with an alarming AQI of 411.
Other pollution hotspots included North Campus (386), DTU (386), Punjabi Bagh (380), CRRI Mathura Road (379), Pusa (378), and Sirifort (376).
Pollution sources
Vehicular emissions major contributor to pollution
The Real-Time Source Apportionment data attributed vehicular emissions as the major contributor to Delhi's PM2.5 load at 27.1%.
Biomass burning, including agricultural stubble burning and domestic solid biofuels, contributed another 22.9%.
Farm fires in Punjab and Haryana also added to the pollution burden, with NASA satellites detecting over 5,589 fires between October 1 and November 28.
Forecast
Inversion layer trapped cooler air near surface
The India Meteorological Department recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6°C and a maximum of 26.6°C on Saturday.
An inversion layer was observed at around 150 meters above ground, trapping cooler air near the surface.
The IITM forecast indicates that Delhi's air quality may officially slip into "Very Poor" on Sunday and Monday before improving slightly on Tuesday.