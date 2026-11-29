The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported PM2.5 and PM10 as the major pollutants at all 59 monitoring stations.

The deteriorating air quality was largely attributed to weather conditions such as calm evening winds and low atmospheric dispersion, which kept pollutants close to ground level.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's Air Quality Early Warning System predicted further deterioration after 4:00pm due to falling evening temperatures.