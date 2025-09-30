Delhi ashram case: Two female aides arrested

A 17-year-old girl filed a complaint

A 17-year-old girl filed a complaint saying she was sexually harassed at Chaitanyananda's Rohini ashram, which led to an FIR under serious charges including the POCSO Act.

The two aides are being questioned about their roles, and more evidence—like messages found on Chaitanyananda's phone—is being reviewed by the police.

The case has drawn a lot of attention and investigations are still ongoing.