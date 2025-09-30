Next Article
Delhi ashram case: Two female aides arrested
India
The Delhi ashram scandal just escalated—two female aides of Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati were arrested, following his own arrest in Agra.
Chaitanyananda is accused of sexually harassing 17 women, and police say he hasn't been cooperating with the investigation.
He's now in five-day custody while officers dig deeper into the case.
A 17-year-old girl filed a complaint
A 17-year-old girl filed a complaint saying she was sexually harassed at Chaitanyananda's Rohini ashram, which led to an FIR under serious charges including the POCSO Act.
The two aides are being questioned about their roles, and more evidence—like messages found on Chaitanyananda's phone—is being reviewed by the police.
The case has drawn a lot of attention and investigations are still ongoing.