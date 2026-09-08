Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta receives bomb threat email
India
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta received a bomb threat email early Tuesday, warning of an explosion at the assembly building.
Police quickly checked the premises and started tracking down where the email came from.
Threatening call targets Sardar Patel School
On the same morning, Sardar Patel School received a threatening call.
While details are still coming in, officials say all safety steps are being followed at both places.
Sadly, this isn't the first time threats like these have hit the Delhi Assembly.