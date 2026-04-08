Delhi Assembly SUV crash: Police probe Sarabjeet Singh's actions
On Monday, things got tense at the Delhi Assembly when Sarabjeet Singh crashed his SUV through a barricade and straight into Gate two.
Police jumped on the case right away, digging into call records and video clips to figure out what led up to this wild moment.
Sarabjeet Singh's depression treatment, assembly upgrades
Singh had started his trip from Uttar Pradesh after hearing his nephew was missing, stopping at a gurdwara before heading alone to Delhi.
Investigators later found he'd been undergoing treatment for depression at a hospital in Shahjahanpur, raising concerns about his mental state during the incident.
After all this, security around the Assembly is getting a serious upgrade (think hydraulic roadblocks and tighter coordination between police forces) to help prevent anything like this from happening again.