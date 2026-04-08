Delhi Assembly SUV crash: Police probe Sarabjeet Singh's actions

Sarabjeet Singh's depression treatment, assembly upgrades

Singh had started his trip from Uttar Pradesh after hearing his nephew was missing, stopping at a gurdwara before heading alone to Delhi.

Investigators later found he'd been undergoing treatment for depression at a hospital in Shahjahanpur, raising concerns about his mental state during the incident.

After all this, security around the Assembly is getting a serious upgrade (think hydraulic roadblocks and tighter coordination between police forces) to help prevent anything like this from happening again.