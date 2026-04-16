Delhi Assembly's Vijender Gupta gets Z-category security after bomb-threat emails

Assembly breach probe, security tightened, arrest

Investigators are digging into the April 6 incident, checking CCTV footage and reviewing how security responded. They are also trying to track down who sent the threatening emails.

Meanwhile, security at the Delhi Assembly is tighter than ever: stricter entry checks, more barricades, and a CRPF Quick Response Team is all in place.

The man who breached security has been tracked and arrested.