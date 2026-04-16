Delhi Assembly's Vijender Gupta gets Z-category security after bomb-threat emails
India
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta now has Z-category security after getting multiple bomb threat emails, with the latest arriving on April 13 and 15.
These threats have been coming in since March, and things escalated when someone in an SUV broke through VIP barricades at the Assembly just minutes after Gupta left on April 6.
Assembly breach probe, security tightened, arrest
Investigators are digging into the April 6 incident, checking CCTV footage and reviewing how security responded. They are also trying to track down who sent the threatening emails.
Meanwhile, security at the Delhi Assembly is tighter than ever: stricter entry checks, more barricades, and a CRPF Quick Response Team is all in place.
The man who breached security has been tracked and arrested.