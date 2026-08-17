Delhi auto drivers demand welfare board, fitness fee rollback

Delhi's auto rickshaw drivers are gathering at Jantar Mantar on Monday, pushing for fairer treatment.

Their main asks? A dedicated welfare board for auto and taxi drivers, plus rolling back the steep fitness fees now required for vehicles older than 20 years.

"I appeal to all auto-taxi drivers to reach Jantar Mantar tomorrow and present their demands to the government. Our demand is that the Delhi government should immediately constitute the 'Auto-Taxi Drivers's Welfare Board' and withdraw the increased vehicle fitness fees immediately," said Rajendra Soni, general secretary, Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh.