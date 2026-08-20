Delhi bans gasoline diesel CNG LGV registrations under 3,500kg
India
Big change coming: From January 1, 2027, Delhi will stop registering new light goods vehicles (LGVs) under 3,500kg that run on gasoline, diesel, or CNG.
The ban rolls out to nearby NCR districts such as Gurugram and Ghaziabad starting July 1, 2027.
The goal? Speed up the switch to electric LGVs and clean up the city's air.
Delhi NCR LGVs high PM emissions
Even though LGVs are just about 1.2% of the active vehicle fleet in Delhi-NCR, they cause nearly 3.3% of particulate matter emissions from all active vehicles, so they are punching above their weight in pollution.
Plus, CNG vehicles release nitrogen oxides (NOx), which add to harmful PM2.5 levels.
This move lines up with Delhi's Electric Vehicle Policy: from 2027 onwards, only electric LGVs can be registered in the capital.