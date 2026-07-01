Delhi bans new gasoline 2-wheeler registrations from April 1 2028
Delhi just announced that starting April 1, 2028, you won't be able to register new gasoline two-wheelers in the city.
This is a big step in their push for cleaner air and part of a plan to make almost one in three vehicles electric by 2030.
Since bikes and scooters are a major source of pollution, switching them to electric is key for better air quality.
Delhi plans electric chargers and subsidies
Two-wheelers actually make up about 67% of all vehicles on Delhi's roads and are behind nearly one-third of the city's vehicle pollution.
To help everyone switch over, the government plans to roll out more than 32,000 public charging points and offer incentives like subsidies for buying electric bikes and scooters.
The goal? Make it easier (and cheaper) for people to go electric while giving Delhi some much-needed clean air.