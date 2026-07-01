Delhi bans new gasoline 2-wheeler registrations from April 1 2028

Delhi plans electric chargers and subsidies

Two-wheelers actually make up about 67% of all vehicles on Delhi's roads and are behind nearly one-third of the city's vehicle pollution.

To help everyone switch over, the government plans to roll out more than 32,000 public charging points and offer incentives like subsidies for buying electric bikes and scooters.

The goal? Make it easier (and cheaper) for people to go electric while giving Delhi some much-needed clean air.