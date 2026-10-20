You can't ride non-BS-VI vehicles in Delhi from November 1
What's the story
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a ban on non-BS-VI emission standard vehicles registered outside the national capital. The restriction will come into effect from November 1 and remain in force until January 31. This is part of the government's Winter Action Plan aimed at tackling winter pollution in Delhi. The plan also includes other measures such as restricting construction activities and staggered office timings.
Plan details
Highlights of the winter action plan
The Winter Action Plan will be enforced from November 1 to February 28.
It includes restrictions on construction and demolition activities, AI-based monitoring of construction sites, 50% work from home, and staggered office timings.
The CM urged residents to support these measures for cleaner air during winter months.
"Delhi is acting early and firmly against winter pollution," Gupta said in a post on X.
Pollution control measures
AI monitoring at construction sites
To curb dust pollution, the Delhi government will impose restrictions on construction activities, demolition, and transportation of construction materials.
Construction sites will be monitored through AI-enabled cameras linked directly to the government's control and command center.
Gupta also announced that 50% work from home would be enforced in both government and private sectors during this period.
Traffic management
Staggered office timings to reduce traffic congestion
The Delhi government will also implement staggered office timings to reduce traffic congestion on the roads.
Gupta stressed that collective action is needed to protect people's right to breathe and urged residents to contribute toward this effort.
The restrictions will also include a "no valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), no fuel" policy, further emphasizing the government's commitment toward cleaner air in the national capital.