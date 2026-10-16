Delhi bars BS-IV and older commercial vehicles from November 1
Delhi is stepping up its fight against air pollution: starting November 1, 2026, only electric, CNG, and BS-VI diesel trucks and busses can enter the city.
BS-IV and older commercial vehicles (including outstation tourist busses) will be turned away at the border.
If your bus is registered in Delhi, you're safe, but everyone else needs to upgrade or risk fines.
Rao Narbir Singh urges NCR inspections
Meanwhile, Haryana's Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh wants stricter pollution checks across the National Capital Region (NCR).
He's pushing for weekly updates from the state's Pollution Control Board and more inspections at construction sites, ready-mix concrete plants, road cleaning, sewage treatment plants, and bulk waste generators.
The goal: close any gaps before winter smog sets in and make sure everyone sticks to the anti-pollution plan.