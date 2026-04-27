Delhi bars refueling without valid PUC certificate to curb pollution
India
Delhi just rolled out a new rule: if your vehicle doesn't have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, you can't get fuel.
This applies to all types of vehicles and fuels, including gasoline, diesel, CNG, and LPG.
The move is part of a bigger plan to fight air pollution in the city and kicks in under the latest air quality action guidelines.
Delhi officials to check fuel stations
The rule is simple: after your car's first year on the road, you need an up-to-date PUC certificate to refuel.
Traffic cops and city officials will be checking at every fuel station.
If you skip this step, you could face penalties or even have your vehicle seized.
The goal? Cut down on dirty emissions and help everyone breathe a little easier in Delhi.