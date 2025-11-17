Delhi blast: Amit Shah promises 'strictest punishment' for culprits India Nov 17, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised the "strictest punishment" for those behind the November 10 car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which killed 14 people and injured over 25.

The explosion, now under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has led to tighter security in Delhi and was a key topic at recent talks among northern state leaders.