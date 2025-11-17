Next Article
Delhi blast: Amit Shah promises 'strictest punishment' for culprits
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised the "strictest punishment" for those behind the November 10 car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which killed 14 people and injured over 25.
The explosion, now under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has led to tighter security in Delhi and was a key topic at recent talks among northern state leaders.
Catch up quick:
At a key meeting in Faridabad, Shah doubled down on PM Modi's commitment to fight terrorism, saying anyone involved in the attack would face tough action.
Alongside counterterrorism plans, leaders from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab also discussed long-standing regional issues like water sharing and Chandigarh's status.