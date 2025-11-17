Next Article
SC steps in as Tamil Nadu, Governor clash over university appointments
India
Tamil Nadu and the Governor are in a standoff over who gets to pick Vice-Chancellors for state universities.
The Supreme Court will hear Tamil Nadu's urgent plea on December 2, after the Madras High Court paused new laws that would give this power to the state government instead of the Governor.
The delay has left the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in limbo.
Why this matters: autonomy vs. waiting game
Tamil Nadu says these laws should stand—they argue a previous Supreme Court ruling backs them up and that states have a right to run their own universities.
Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission wants to wait for another big court decision before moving forward.
All eyes are now on December 2, when the Supreme Court will weigh in on who really calls the shots.