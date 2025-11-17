Next Article
Mob violence hits Haldwani after social media rumors
India
Haldwani, Nainital saw sudden violence on Sunday after rumors about a calf's head near a temple spread online.
Even though police issued an early clarification but misinformation continued to circulate, crowds gathered in Banbhulpura and vandalized shops and properties belonging to minorities.
Police response and aftermath
Police used lathi charges to break up the mob as unrest spread across the city, with vehicles damaged and bystanders attacked.
Seven people have been arrested so far, security has been ramped up with extra police on duty, and investigations are ongoing to find everyone involved.
The community is still shaken as authorities work to restore calm.