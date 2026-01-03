Delhi BMW crash: Finance official could have survived, police say
Navjot Singh, a senior finance ministry official, was hit by a speeding BMW X5 in Delhi this September and died from his injuries.
Police say Singh was alive for at least 15 minutes after the crash—enough time that quick medical help might have saved him.
The accused driver, Gaganpreet Makkad, is now facing serious charges after police highlighted this delay as key evidence.
What happened and where the case stands
Makkad crashed her BMW at over 100km/h—double the speed limit—hitting a metro pillar before colliding with Singh's motorcycle.
Instead of heading to nearby hospitals, Makkad took Singh and two others 20km away to her cousin's hospital.
Police have charged her with rash driving, endangering life, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and destroying evidence. The case is ongoing in court.