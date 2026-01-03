Delhi BMW crash: Finance official could have survived, police say India Jan 03, 2026

Navjot Singh, a senior finance ministry official, was hit by a speeding BMW X5 in Delhi this September and died from his injuries.

Police say Singh was alive for at least 15 minutes after the crash—enough time that quick medical help might have saved him.

The accused driver, Gaganpreet Makkad, is now facing serious charges after police highlighted this delay as key evidence.