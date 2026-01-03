Petrol, diesel prices stay the same—here's what you need to know

What are today's fuel rates in big cities?

If you're filling up in Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter.

Mumbai tops the charts with petrol at ₹104.21/liter and diesel at ₹92.15/liter.

Kolkata's rates are ₹103.94 (petrol) and ₹90.76 (diesel), while Chennai sits at ₹100.75 for petrol and ₹92.34 for diesel.