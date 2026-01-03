Next Article
Petrol, diesel prices stay the same—here's what you need to know
India
Fuel prices haven't budged since May 2022, even though global oil rates and the rupee have gone up and down.
On January 3, Oil Marketing Companies kept petrol and diesel prices steady across India.
What are today's fuel rates in big cities?
If you're filling up in Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter.
Mumbai tops the charts with petrol at ₹104.21/liter and diesel at ₹92.15/liter.
Kolkata's rates are ₹103.94 (petrol) and ₹90.76 (diesel), while Chennai sits at ₹100.75 for petrol and ₹92.34 for diesel.
Quick tip: Check fuel prices by SMS
Want the latest price? Just send an SMS:
Indian Oil users text city code + "RSP" to 9224992249;
BPCL users send "RSP" to 9223112222;
HPCL folks can text "HP Price" to 9222201122 for instant updates wherever you are!