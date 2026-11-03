Delhi borders jam as BS-VI blocks older Haryana vehicles

If you drive a BS-IV petrol car, two-wheeler, or electric vehicle, you're in the clear.

Everyone else, except BS-IV vehicles fitted with CNG kits meeting the stated conditions, fully electric and recognized hybrid vehicles, and BS-VI, CNG and electric busses and taxis, needs to watch out.

Police are using ANPR cameras to spot rule-breakers, and getting caught means a hefty ₹20,000 fine or even losing your ride after repeat offenses.

These rules last until January 31, 2027 (and maybe longer if air quality stays bad).

Meanwhile, Haryana's Jhajjar district is also stepping up efforts to fight pollution by cracking down on dust and other violations.